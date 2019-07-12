SALT LAKE CITY — Less than two weeks into this wild and wacky NBA free-agency period, there are some teams that appear to be clear winners and some seeming losers.
The Utah Jazz, Los Angeles Clippers and Lakers, by the way, are in the much more favorable category.
The New York Knicks aren’t.
At least that’s the way members of The Ringer staff see it, as they described in their free agency “Exit Survey.”
Writer Haley O’Shaughnessy’s response to the question about the NBA’s biggest free-agency winner: “Easily the Jazz.” She was impressed by Utah’s trade to acquire point guard Mike Conley and subsequent moves to pick up Bojan Bogdanovic and Ed Davis.
“Utah transformed into a title contender one day into free agency, and it did so without signing any of the top-tier names available,” O’Shaughnessy wrote, outlining Conley’s ability to supplement Donovan Mitchell with veteran leadership and offensive firepower.
The addition of Bogdanovic and Davis helped replace the painful loss of Derrick Favors, “making a team that’s played big in the frontcourt for years more modern.” Now, she pointed out, Rudy Gobert has four shooters and playmakers around him with Conley, Mitchell, Joe Ingles and Bogdanovic. And Davis will make it so “one of the NBA’s elite defenses won’t crumble when the two-time Defensive Player of the Year checks out.”
Added Danny Chau, “Defense has always been front and center with Utah, but the team now has leveled up its offensive firepower in a big way.”
Dan Devine likes the Davis move, too. The Jazz signed him for a relative bargain (two years for $10 million). Devine called Davis “a perfect defense-rebounding-pick-and-roll replacement for the outgoing Favors to back up Gobert.”
The Pelicans were also given credit for grabbing Favors.
Nobody picked the Jazz as the NBA favorites, though. The Clippers got most of the love in that category.
Tour de France
