SANDY — Fresh off a World Cup experience in France and from some ensuing time off, three international Utah Royals FC players are eagerly anticipating being back with their regular club after time with their national teams.

Now Desiree Scott (Canada), Rachel Corsie (Scotland) and Katie Bowen (New Zealand) are hoping the world will continue to tune in to women's soccer.

"Hopefully, people come out and support this league," Scott said. "You have the world's best playing in this league from all over, not just the U.S. It's one of the best leagues in the world and we need the support to continue the success of it."

That's another thing the three World Cup players are hoping for — giving their NWSL club a boost.

The Royals come into Friday night's road game against Sky Blue FC having lost two of three games without their six World Cup players. The three U.S. competitors have yet to return, by the way. URFC is currently smack dab in the middle of the NWSL standings, sitting in fifth with a record of 5-3-2.

Their last win came against the same opponent almost a month ago, a 1-0 victory at Rio Tinto Stadium on June 15. The two teams face each other tonight at 5:30 at Yurcak Field in Piscataway, New Jersey.

Corsie said she's looking forward to putting her boots back on and getting back onto the field with her Royals teammates. They're going up against a last-place Sky Blue squad that has a 1-7-2 record.

"We have a new goal now. We obviously have to get three points this weekend," she said. "That’s important for us to push on with our season. That’s the expectation for this group of players and that’s the expectation as a competitor — you need to refocus."

Bowen is also glad — "Massively," she said — to move on from a frustrating World Cup finish and to get rolling with the Royals.

"I managed to have a few days off after the World Cup," she said. "Drowned my sorrows, had some time with my mom and my sister and brother-in-law, and I’m ready to get back to it."

Ditto for Scott.

"I got a good chunk of time off decompressing, getting my head right, resting and recovering," Scott said. "It was a good break, a needed break, but now I’m excited to be back with the squad. I think it’s nice to still have something to fight for, to play for, and it’s great to be back with the group. I missed a lot of them."