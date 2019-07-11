CENTERVILLE — A broken water pipe left dozens of people without water in Centerville on Thursday evening.

After a small water leak was reported on Main Street, crews found that a pipe underneath was lodged on top of a boulder and had a small hole in it, according to Centerville Public Works Director Randy Randall.

When crews tried to move the boulder, it ruptured the entire length of the 20-foot pipe, causing it to leak water at about 4,000 gallons a minute.

Crews are now working to replace the pipe. In the meantime, Randall estimates that less than 100 people in the area of 1400 N. Main Street will be without water.

There was no damage to nearby homes and no contamination in the water system, Randall said, though the water may be a bit cloudy when it's first turned back on. He said he believed the water would be back on by midnight Thursday night.

Correction: An earlier version reported incorrectly the water pipe was broken on Tuesday. The break occurred Thursday.