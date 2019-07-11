KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Utah Valley University men's basketball team has been honored by the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) with the Team Academic Excellence Award, the organization announced on Wednesday. The honor marks the fourth-straight season that the Wolverines have received the award.

Utah Valley is one of just 39 Division I schools to receive the honor and was one of just two Division I programs in the state of Utah to earn the award. The Wolverines were also just one of three schools in the WAC to receive the distinction. The Wolverines hold a cumulative team grade point average of 3.24.

The NABC's Team Academic Excellence Award recognizes outstanding academic achievement by a team with a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or better for the 2018-19 season. In order to earn the award, institutions must count the grade point averages of all men's student-athletes who competed during the 2018-19 season.