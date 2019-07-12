SALT LAKE CITY — Robert Downey Jr. may have completed his Marvel Cinematic Universe run with “Avengers: Endgame,” but he definitely secured the bag while doing it.
Forbes reports that Downey made close to $75 million from “Avengers: Endgame” alone thanks to a $20 million salary and his 8% cut in back-end points, which is about $55 million for “Endgame.”
“Endgame” made more than $700 million in profit from its box office so far.
Bigger picture: The "Endgame" cast have a large command over the box office right now. In fact, the crew — including Chris Hemsworth, Paul Rudd, Bradley Cooper, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans and Downey — earned $340 million in 2018 alone.
- “Celebrities such as Downey and Johansson currently have extreme leverage to demand enormous compensation packages from studios investing hundreds of millions of dollars in making tent-pole films, such as The Avengers series," David Chidekel of Early Sullivan Wright Gizer & McRae, told Forbes.
Here is a breakdown of how much each of the actors made last year:
- Hemsworth — $76.4 million
- Downey — $66 million
- Cooper — $57 million
- Johansson — $56 million
- Chris Evans — $43.5 million
- Paul Rudd — $41 million
Flashback: Downey reportedly earned at least $75 million for his work in “Avengers: Infinity War,” too, according to The Hollywood Reporter.