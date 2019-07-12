SALT LAKE CITY — Robert Downey Jr. may have completed his Marvel Cinematic Universe run with “Avengers: Endgame,” but he definitely secured the bag while doing it.

Forbes reports that Downey made close to $75 million from “Avengers: Endgame” alone thanks to a $20 million salary and his 8% cut in back-end points, which is about $55 million for “Endgame.”

“Endgame” made more than $700 million in profit from its box office so far.

Bigger picture: The “Endgame” cast have a large command over the box office right now. In fact, the crew — including Chris Hemsworth, Paul Rudd, Bradley Cooper, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans and Downey — earned $340 million in 2018 alone.

“Celebrities such as Downey and Johansson currently have extreme leverage to demand enormous compensation packages from studios investing hundreds of millions of dollars in making tent-pole films, such as The Avengers series," David Chidekel of Early Sullivan Wright Gizer & McRae, told Forbes.

Here is a breakdown of how much each of the actors made last year:

Hemsworth — $76.4 million

Downey — $66 million

Cooper — $57 million

Johansson — $56 million

Chris Evans — $43.5 million

Paul Rudd — $41 million

Flashback: Downey reportedly earned at least $75 million for his work in “Avengers: Infinity War,” too, according to The Hollywood Reporter.