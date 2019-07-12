SALT LAKE CITY — Be careful with your “Toy Story 4” toys — they may be a choking hazard.

Disney announced a recall of more than 10,000 “Toy Story 4” plush toys because of a potential choking hazard. The company announced in a tweet that it was “voluntarily recalling” the 11-inch Forky plush toy due to a “manufacturing defect.”

The choking hazard could be a problem for children under 3 years old.

“Nothing is more important than the safety of our guests,” Disney Parks tweeted.

We are voluntarily recalling the 11” Forky plush due to a manufacturing defect. Nothing is more important than the safety of our guests; please call 866-537-7649 or return the item to any North America Disney/Disney Parks store for a full refund. More: https://t.co/Irn37N0Duw pic.twitter.com/jFNARAZ8ft — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) July 8, 2019

Disney Parks advises those who plan to return the item to call 866-537-7649, or return the toy to any North America Disney/Disney Park store for a full refund.

What’s wrong with it?: The toy has posable arms, a base and two eyes. “The risk is due to the way the eyes were attached, as they were sewn onto the body and are reportedly likely to fall off,” according to CBR.com.