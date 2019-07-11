SALT LAKE CITY — California prosecutors believe there may have been “felony conduct” during the Disneyland brawl, according to The Los Angeles Times.

“Police believe there is the possibility of felony conduct,” Orange County District Attorney spokesperson Kimberly Edds told The Los Angeles Times.

Officials said in a tweet that the Anaheim Police Departmenthas sent the case to the district attorney’s office, which was widely reported on Wednesday.

Yesterday, the Anaheim Police Department presented the case from Disneyland to @OCDAToddSpitzer for review and prosecution. If you are, or if you know a victim of #DomesticViolence, seek help. In Orange County, the @OCFJCFoundation can help pic.twitter.com/TzcHIkfHDL — Anaheim PD (@AnaheimPD) July 10, 2019

What happens next: “If the district attorney’s office decides not to file felony charges, then the case will be referred to the Anaheim city attorney, who can then weigh misdemeanor charges,” according to the New York Post.

The story: Over the weekend, a profanity-filled video of people fighting at Disneyland in Toontown outside of Goofy’s Playhouse went viral across the internet, which I wrote about for the Deseret News. The people fighting were reportedly members of the same family, according to NBC News. The family reportedly “wanted nothing done” over the case. The involved parties denied anything happened as well, according to reports.

Authorities did not seek charges against the family at first since they didn’t have a video. Once the video went viral, police started investigating the incident.