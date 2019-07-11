SALT LAKE CITY — The Anaheim Police Department has turned over their investigation into the viral Disneyland family brawl to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, according to The Orange County Register.

Anaheim police told the OC Register that prosecutors received the case for review even though the parties involved previously said that nothing wrong happened.

“Prosecutors confirmed they had received the case and were reviewing it. No one was in custody for the Saturday, July 6, incident,” according to the OC Register.

Read more: Disneyland brawl: Case sent to District Attorney’s Office for possible prosecution (Alma Fausto, OC Register)

Context: Over the weekend, a profanity-filled video from Disneyland showed a number of people fighting in Toontown outside of Goofy’s Playhouse. The video shows men hitting men, men hitting women, women hitting men and children screaming from the side, among other graphic details.

Authorities reported on Tuesday that the parties involved in the viral brawl denied the fight ever happened, according to Fox 5 SanDiego.

Officials from the Anaheim Police Department told Fox 5 San Diego the family was “uncooperative” with the police when they first arrived at the scene.

Police didn’t make any arrests for the fight since there wasn’t a video when they arrived. But the viral video prompted police to conduct an investigation, according to my roundup of reports on the case.

NBC News reported that the APD said everyone in the video is a part of the same party. Police said they are "following up to see who did what and if there is the potential for filing criminal charges."

No charges were filed in the immediate aftermath because the family "wanted nothing done," NBC News reported.