SALT LAKE CITY — Felicity Huffman’s first film since the college admissions scandal got its release date this week.

The Netflix film “Otherhood” released its trailer on Tuesday. The film stars Huffman, Patricia Arquette and Angela Bassett as a group of mothers who travel to New York to reconnect with their adult sons, according to The Huffington Post.

Huffman’s character has a funny line where she tells Carol, played by Bassett, to “make him love you!” She can also be seen twerking in the Netflix trailer.

Context: Netflix delayed the original release of the film because of the college admissions scandal, according to Deadline. Huffman pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

Release date: The movie will drop on Netflix on Aug. 2.

Another film: Huffman recently appeared in the Netflix miniseries “When They See Us,” which was about the Central Park Five.

Bigger picture: Huffman has been handling the fallout of the college admissions scandal much differently than Lori Loughlin, who was another celebrity named in the scandal. As I wrote for the Deseret News, Loughlin, who pleaded not guilty, has spent much of her time trying to put a positive spin on things and reportedly wants to fight the court case. Huffman, meanwhile, pleaded guilty and is awaiting sentencing for the case.