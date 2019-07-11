SALT LAKE CITY — Jon Favreau’s remake of “The Lion King” is still a week out, but Queen B has released the first song from an album inspired by the film alongside the full soundtrack.

According to Polygon, Beyoncé’s new album is titled “The Lion King: The Gift” and features “Spirit,” which is performed by the singer and will appear in a “pivotal scene” in the film. Of course, Beyoncé also stars in “The Lion King” as Nala.

“Spirit” itself is inspired by traditional African and gospel music, and both genres serve as an inspiration for “The Gift,” according to a statement from Beyoncé. The song can be listened to via Spotify and Apple Music.

"This is sonic cinema," said Beyoncé. "This is a new experience of storytelling. I wanted to do more than find a collection of songs that were inspired by the film. It is a mixture of genres and collaboration that isn't one sound. It is influenced by everything from R&B, pop, hip hop and Afro beat."

The singer also said each song on the album connects back to “The Lion King” thematically and features African artists and producers. Overall, “The Gift” is a “love letter to Africa” that highlights the film’s culture and setting.

"I wanted to put everyone on their own journey to link the storyline," she said. "Each song was written to reflect the film's storytelling that gives the listener a chance to imagine their own imagery, while listening to a new contemporary interpretation.”

NPR also reports “The Lion King’s” proper soundtrack is currently available to stream on Spotify and Apple Music. The album features new renditions from the 1994 animated film performed by Beyoncé, Donald Glover (Simba), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Scar), Billy Eichner (Timon) and Seth Rogen (Pumbaa).

The soundtrack also includes selections from Hans Zimmer’s excellent score as well as a new song from Elton John. Both musicians return to their creative roles from the original “Lion King.”

“The Lion King” arrives in theaters on July 19 alongside Beyonce’s “The Gift.”