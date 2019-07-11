Warning: Spoilers for “Stranger Things 3” below.

SALT LAKE CITY — “Stranger Things” fans are honoring a fallen character on July 11 as a part of 7/11 Day.

The official “Stranger Things” Twitter account tweeted that fans should honor the character Alexei by ordering cherry-flavored Slurpees for the 7/11 holiday.

“Please find it in your hearts today to reply chug with a cherry slurpee for alexei,” the account tweeted.

please find it in your hearts today to reply chug with a cherry slurpee for alexei. pic.twitter.com/YgkQvUmfiV — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) July 11, 2019

What does it mean?: In “Stranger Things 3,” the character Dr. Alexei (Alec Utgoff) admitted he was a fan of cherry Slurpees. However, he said he didn’t mind eating strawberry-flavored Slurpees as well.

What they’re saying: “Fear not Alexei, your death was not in vain and there are many cherry Slurpees being chugged in your honor today,” according to TheWrap.

Social media reaction: Here’s a breakdown of social media users celebrating Alexei with Slurpees.

today is 7/11 which means it’s free slurpee day. in honor of alexei get yourself a free cherry not strawberry a CHERRY slurpee! pic.twitter.com/FhuVolritm — 𝘤𝘫 🎈|| ST3 SPOILERS (@huhtozier) July 11, 2019

#FreeSlurpeeDay and all I can think about is Dr. Alexei and how happy he would be drinking his cherry slurpee pic.twitter.com/mxdMWRfC23 — EvaReyde (@EvaReyde) July 11, 2019