Warning: Spoilers for “Stranger Things 3” below.
SALT LAKE CITY — “Stranger Things” fans are honoring a fallen character on July 11 as a part of 7/11 Day.
The official "Stranger Things" Twitter account tweeted that fans should honor the character Alexei by ordering cherry-flavored Slurpees for the 7/11 holiday.
“Please find it in your hearts today to reply chug with a cherry slurpee for alexei,” the account tweeted.
What does it mean?: In “Stranger Things 3,” the character Dr. Alexei (Alec Utgoff) admitted he was a fan of cherry Slurpees. However, he said he didn’t mind eating strawberry-flavored Slurpees as well.
What they’re saying: “Fear not Alexei, your death was not in vain and there are many cherry Slurpees being chugged in your honor today,” according to TheWrap.
Social media reaction: Here’s a breakdown of social media users celebrating Alexei with Slurpees.