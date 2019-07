PARLEYS CANYON — Police have identified a man killed in a single vehicle crash in Parleys Canyon on Wednesday.

Robert Lowell Breitling, 90, of Draper, was headed down the canyon on I-80 about 3:50 p.m. when his pickup went off the road, through a patch of trees and rolled. The truck landed in the front yard of a cabin in the Mount Aire community.

An autopsy had not been completed as of Thursday afternoon. Investigators suspect Breitling suffered a medical episode prior to crashing.