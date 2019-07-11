SALT LAKE CITY — This weekend is packed full of exciting events. A new version of "Cinderella" opens at the Eccles Theater while Ballet Center Utah holds a free ballet clinic for youth. The Utah Cultural Celebration Center's 2019 summer concert series brings audience members a taste of Brazil, the Utah Museum of Fine Arts explores art in Utah's great outdoors, and "Soul Surfer" subject Bethany Hamilton returns in a new documentary. Read on for details.

‘Cinderella’

The Sting and Honey Company present a new version of the beloved fairy tale “Cinderella,” opening this weekend at the Eccles Theater. In this version, written by the same playwright who wrote last year’s version of “Snow White,” Cinderella tries to outmaneuver her wicked stepmother and has to decide if her story will end with revenge or reconciliation. While the show has a few potentially frightening moments, it is suitable for ages 6 and up. July 12-27, dates and times vary, Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main, $20 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org).

Evening in Brazil

Need a summer vacation? Head to the Utah Cultural Celebration Center’s 2019 summer concert series to be transported to Brazil for a night. This week’s concert features Christopher Neale, a Brazilian native, along with his seven-piece band. Together, they perform authentic bossa nova and other Brazilian music. The mixture of guitar, woodwinds, drums, bass and vocals make this a concert you don’t want to miss. July 15, 8 p.m., Utah Cultural Celebration Center, 1355 W. 3100 South, West Valley City, free (culturalcelebration.org).

‘Bethany Hamilton: Unstoppable’

Hamilton lost her arm to a tiger shark at age 13, but this didn't stop her from pursuing her dream of becoming a professional surfer. The subject of the popular movie “Soul Surfer” (2011), Hamilton returns in a new documentary about her continued surfing career and her experiences with motherhood. July 12, times and theaters vary, 98 minutes, PG for thematic elements.

Trevor Murphy "Soul Surfer" Bethany Hamilton is the subject of the new documentary, "Bethany Hamilton: Unstoppable," in release this weekend. The movie follows the surfing star's progress and experiences with motherhood.

Ballet Clinic

If you’re raising young rising stars, check out Ballet Center Utah’s free ballet clinic on Saturday. The Ballet Center trains dancers in classical ballet and emphasizes self-esteem, hard work and balance. The clinic, which is free for children ages 5-18, is a great way to try a dance class without committing to regular classes. July 13, 10 a.m.-noon, Ballet Center Utah, 4907 S. Poplar St., Murray, free for youths ages 5-18 (theballetcentreinmurray.com).

‘UMFA in the Wild: Print Your Own Family Tree’

Get creative this weekend with a free art-making activity put on by the Utah Museum of Fine Arts. The event takes place in Utah’s stunning wilderness, and participants will learn about scientific drawings of nature and observe the surrounding trees before making their own leaf-print family tree. July 13, noon, Willard Bay State Park, Eagle Beach, Pavilion 20, 900 W. 650 North, Willard, Box Elder County, free (801-581-7332 or umfa.utah.edu).