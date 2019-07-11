SALT LAKE CITY — A lot of people tell Traci Paoli her husband looks like Hugh Jackman.

But that’s not why she’s a fan of the Grammy Award-winning actor. She’s been a fan for a long, long time. And she’s seen all of his movies in the theater.

Clutching a framed “Logan” movie poster to her chest with a black sharpie in hand, Paoli, her 12-year-old daughter, Abbi, and her mother, Dianne Taylor, hoped to see Jackman firsthand for the first time Thursday morning at the Gallivan Center, where Jackman's coffee company, Laughing Man Coffee, set up shop for a couple of hours.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News People line up for free coffee from Hugh Jackman’s Laughing Man Coffee company at the Gallivan Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, July 11, 2019.

The actor has brought his company with him to several cities along his “The Man. The Music. The Show.” tour. And sometimes, Jackman himself has been there to serve free cups of coffee to his fans. He showed up yesterday in Denver, so Paoli figured the odds were good he’d show up in Salt Lake City, where he performs at Vivint Arena Thursday and Friday.

More than 500 fans had that same thought — more, according to Trilogy Marketing's Teala Tyree, than the pop-up coffee shop has seen in other cities, although she didn't have exact numbers.

“We’ve kind of just followed his career. Me and my mom made sure we went and saw ‘Les Mis’ at the theater, and then we made sure my daughter saw the ‘The Greatest Showman’ and then my son’s been the hugest ‘X-Men’ fan,” Paoli told the Deseret News. “Abbi has the whole soundtrack to 'Greatest Showman' memorized, so when we get in the car it's always a huge singalong.”

But Jackman didn’t show up Thursday morning. Paoli doesn’t fault him too much, though, considering he performed in Denver just last night. But he did show Utah some love last year by adding an extra Salt Lake show to his tour, and Paoli will get to see him in person tonight during his first of two concerts at Vivint Arena.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News Abbi Paoli and her mother Traci Paoli wait, hoping Hugh Jackman will arrive outside of his company's coffee truck, Laughing Man Coffee, at the Gallivan Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, July 11, 2019. Jackman did not show up.

“We’ve seen his whole career through all the different genres,” Paoli said. “We're huge fans.”

Tickets for Jackman's Salt Lake concerts are still available at vivintarena.com.