SALT LAKE CITY — Disney has officially announced the opening dates for the Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance experience at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland.

Walt Disney World: The ride will open on Dec. 5, 2019.

Disneyland: The ride will open on Jan. 17, 2020.

Ride description: “When it opens, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance will blur the lines between fantasy and reality and will put guests in the middle of a climactic battle between the First Order and the Resistance. Guests will be recruited to join Rey and General Organa at a secret base. Along the way, they will be captured by a First Order Star Destroyer. With the help of some heroes of the Resistance, they break out and must escape the Star Destroyer, protect the secret base, and stay one step ahead of Kylo Ren,” according to Disney Parks Blog.

Disney The ride’s opening follows the Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge opening earlier this year

“As soon as work is completed at Walt Disney World, Imagineers will head back to California to complete their mission at Disneyland Resort where Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance will open on Friday, January 17,” Disney Parks Blog reports.

Why it matters: Dec. 5 is actually an important day for Disney as it marks Walt Disney’s birthday.

A quick note: The decision to open the ride at Walt Disney World first is an interesting one since the entire Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge land opened at Disneyland the first time around.

Yes, but: “With Galaxy’s Edge still under construction at Disney World, it would seem that it will be more efficient to continue working on the attraction after its soft opening to bring the entire park to completion,” according to ComicBook.com.

Opening date: Walt Disney World’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge park will open on Aug. 29.