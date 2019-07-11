SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake man was charged Thursday with stabbing a convenience store clerk to death.

Tukka Gonne, 21, is charged in 3rd District Court with murder, a first-degree felony, and aggravated assault, a second-degree felony. Both of those charges are subject to penalty enhancements if Gonne is convicted because the crime was committed "in concert with two or more persons," according to charging documents.

Just before 3:30 a.m. on July 3, Joseph "Joey" Allen, 40, was working at Maverik, 1270 S. Main. Another man was also in the store visiting him.

Salt Lake police said four men were hanging out on the store property and Allen and his friend went outside to ask them to leave. Surveillance video collected from the store shows "a fight broke out between the two groups," the charges state.

Allen and his friend "were near the ice machine when a male later identified as Tukka Gonne came running up with a large knife in his hand. He could be seen making thrusting motions with the knife at both (men)," according to charging documents.

Both men were stabbed. Allen was pronounced dead at the scene. The other man was taken to a local hospital with multiple stab wounds but survived.

Salt Lake police used a K-9 to track down the four men and arrest them.

Police originally said that the video also showed the friend holding what appeared to be a metal rod when he approached Gonne and his group. But the incident was not a case of self-defense because Gonne had the chance to walk away and didn't, according to police.

Gonne is the only person from the group who has been charged with murder.

Friends said Allen is survived by two twin daughters and was engaged to be married.

Gonne was also charged Thursday with obstructing justice, a second-degree felony; and being a restricted person in possession of a weapon, a third-degree felony.

Gonne's arrest was the latest in a series of recent confrontations with police.

In June, he was charged in Salt Lake Justice Court with assault, a class B misdemeanor. A warrant was issued for his arrest on June 24 when he failed to show up for court.

On May 31 he pleaded guilty to failing to stop for law enforcement, a class A misdemeanor. He is scheduled to be sentenced in that case on July 19.

On Jan. 13, Gonne was arrested for assault in a domestic-related fight. A charge was filed but dismissed on June 28 when the state's witness did not show up to court, according to court records.

Gonne was convicted in October of unauthorized control of a vehicle for extended period of time and was sentenced to 20 days in jail plus probation.

Also in 2018, Gonne was charged with intoxication in both February and June. He was convicted of purchasing, possessing or consuming alcohol by a minor in September, in a separate case in August, and in yet another in October, according to court records.