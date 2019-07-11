SALT LAKE CITY — Today is July 11 — “7/11 Day” — and 7-Eleven is giving away free slurpees to celebrate.

According to CNN, the convenience store chain is offering a free small Slurpee to anyone who visits a location between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. If you play your cards right, you can even score two more drinks using 7-Eleven’s apps.

Business Insiderreports that anyone who uses the 7Rewards app in-store while claiming their first free Slurpee will get a coupon for a second icy drink. The coupon is good through Aug. 12, so don’t feel like you have to suffer brain freeze today to take advantage of the deal.

And if that isn’t enough, anyone who places a delivery order on the 7Now app will get a medium Slurpee at no risk. Business Insider notes 7Now offers free delivery for customers’ first three orders.

7-Elevenis also offering $1 hot dogs, cookies, chicken tenders and pizza, according to their website. Visitors can also try a new Slurpee flavor — blueberry lemonade.

One other side note: The Verge reports that 7-Eleven customers in Japan were recently subjected to a hack on the 7Pay app that resulted in 900 individuals being charged over $500,000. However, the 7Pay feature has since been suspended and it appears customers in the United States were not affected.