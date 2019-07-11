Kyle Kuzma and Kyle Van Noy have officially made it big.

Though they are professional athletes on the highest level in their respect sports, that's not why.

The real reason? Both made appearances in the star-studded ESPYS' red-carpet show before the annual awards ceremony.

Kuzma, the former University of Utah basketball player who now plays for the Los Angeles Lakers, was a guest on the ESPYS Red Carpet Show and answered a flurry of questions in 24 seconds. It gave a quick peek into his personality and self-confidence.

Who has the best off-court swagger?

"Me."

Favorite workout song?

"On God by DJ Mustard."

What would you like to eat now?

"Salmon."

How would people who know you describe you in one word?

"Spontaneous."

Most used emoji?

"The eye emoji. Double eyes, three sets."

How do you like your steak cooked?

"Medium."

Favorite reality show?

“I don’t watch TV. Flavor of Love, though.”

SURPRISE!

Meanwhile, Van Noy, the former BYU football star and current standout for the New England Patriots, wasn't quite in the same spotlight.

Van Noy had a humorous photo bomb in a photo of ESPN personalities taken on the red carpet.

What’s going on with the dude in the blue jacket @MichelleDBeadle ? pic.twitter.com/RW0lJlHQ00 — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) July 11, 2019

Multiple sports fans let ESPN's Ramona Shelburne know that The Dude in the Blue Jacket is Van Noy, a two-time Super Bowl champion.