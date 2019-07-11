SALT LAKE CITY — A Texas man who tried to break up the Disneyland brawl recently spoke with Fox News about what happened.

Jason Blair appeared on Tuesday night’s edition of “The Ingraham Angle” to talk about the brawl, which was captured on a profanity-filled video that showed men hitting men and men hitting women.

Blair said on “The Ingraham Angle” that he stepped in to stop the fight when he saw one of the men hit a woman.

“My instinct was that (the fight) shouldn’t happen, and something needed to take place,” Blair said. “I saw those kids there. I just felt I had to get in there and break everything up.”

“But the guy was extremely violent, and you know he was enraged. But he was only attacking the women. And I’m definitely (am not) going to stand up for that.”

“It’s one of the things that I preach to my kids, and I preach to my team that I coach. You know? Do the right thing, step in,” Blair said. “There are small little segments that you can step in and be a hero, but we should be helping our fellow man, not hindering him and filming him and being on a cellphone. To me, that was baffling.”

Similar: Blair talked to the Los Angeles Times about the fight in the immediate aftermath, too. He said he jumped into the fight once he saw one of the men punch a woman.