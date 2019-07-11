SALT LAKE CITY — The second major storm of the 2019 season in the Atlantic is expected to form on the Gulf Coast, USA Today reports.

The storm could either become a tropical depression or a tropical storm, according to USA Today. If the storm’s winds hit 39 mph, then it would officially become Tropical Storm Barry.

Predictions suggest the storm will hit the Gulf Coast as a full-fledged hurricane on Saturday, USA Today reports.

"This system has the potential to become a dangerous hurricane," the National Weather Service in Lake Charles, Louisiana, said on Facebook. "The threat for damaging winds and deadly storm surge is increasing."

New Orleans may see the brunt of the storm, too, and that’s a problem for an area that’s already been wrecked with bad weather. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edward declared a state of emergency in advance of the potential storm.

“No one should take this storm lightly,” he said.

Fox News reports that a tropical weather system has already created flash flooding in New Orleans on Wednesday. Forecasters are worried the storm could become a hurricane by the weekend, too.