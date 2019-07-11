SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for July 11.

Our morning lineup:

Stories from our featured voices:

  • Boyd Matheson: Life's real meaning is found 'in between'
  • Greg Bell: Supreme Court refuses to draw the lines on gerrymandering and judicial restraint
  • Tiffany Gee Lewis: My short-lived career in the Tour de France
  • Arianne Brown: A police officer said four words to me that changed my outlook on life

Our top-read articles:

News from the U.S. and world:

