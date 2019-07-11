SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for July 11.
Our morning lineup:
- Suspect assaulted Utah student Mackenzie Lueck, then burned her body, charges say.
- Utah governor, mayor call for 'unity' but won't stand together.
- BYU makes changes to reduce 'misunderstanding and anxiety' over Honor Code.
- Utah Jazz’s Tony Bradley impresses North Carolina coach Roy Williams: ‘He’s no longer a young kid.’
- New Orleans and the French Quarter flooded by heavy storms. See the photos and videos.
- Here's what a Utahn who testified before Congress about the Affordable Care Act said.
Stories from our featured voices:
- Boyd Matheson: Life's real meaning is found 'in between'
- Greg Bell: Supreme Court refuses to draw the lines on gerrymandering and judicial restraint
- Tiffany Gee Lewis: My short-lived career in the Tour de France
- Arianne Brown: A police officer said four words to me that changed my outlook on life
Our top-read articles:
- How Mike Conley's strong faith has helped in transition from Memphis Grizzlies to Utah Jazz
- Utahn wants pioneer ancestor's grave, which faces removal, to stay on Mormon Trail
- Reports: Jimmer Fredette to sign with Greece team Panathinaikos BC
- There's no shortage of 'Stargate' nostalgia on the spinoff's 15th anniversary
News from the U.S. and world:
- Iranian boats attempted to seize British tanker (Barbara Starr and Ryan Browne, CNN)
- Migrant Woman Testifies: My Child Died On What Is Mother's Day In My Country (Sasha Ingber, NPR)
- New Orleans Faces Threat of Two-Sided Flood as Storm Bears Down (Brian K. Sullivan, Bloomberg)
- Assad hits a wall in Syrian war as front lines harden (Tom Perry and Suleiman Al-Khalidi, Reuters)
- In South Korea, Gay Soldiers Can Serve. But They Might Be Prosecuted. (Choe Sang-Hun, The New York Times)