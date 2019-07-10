SALT LAKE CITY — “Jeopardy!” champion James Holzhauer will return for the Tournament of Champions, the show announced on Wednesday.

Holzhauer will return for the 10-day event, which begins on Nov. 4 and ends on Nov. 14.

The tournament includes 15 contestants battling it out for the grand prize of $250,000.

Other notable participants include Josh Hill, Ryan Fenster, Anneke Garcia and more.

Potential matchups: Holzhauer could potentially face Ken Jennings in the tournament, if Jennings is selected for it, of course. He could also play Emma Boettcher, who defeated Holzhauer to end his reign at the top.

Flashback: Holzhauer dominated headlines back in June as he reigned supreme on “Jeopardy,” winning 32 games in a row and earning more than $2 million in that span, according to my report for the Deseret News. There was speculation he would surpass Jennings for having won the most money all time on “Jeopardy!”