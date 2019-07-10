BRIGHAM CITY — Authorities are looking into whether a serial arsonist could be responsible for a string of fires along U.S. 89.

Seven small fires have been reported in a span of three days along the highway between Brigham City and Mantua. The latest one burned near four homes, but was quickly brought under control after it was spotted by an off-duty firefighter, officials said.

Now, the Box Elder County Sheriff's Office is investigating whether the fires could have been set intentionally by the same person.

"They’re all under investigation at this time," Box Elder Fire Marshal Corey Barton said of the fires. "We’re trying to determine an exact cause and see if we can’t find anybody responsible for them."

The most recent fire burned between four homes, one of which belongs to Steven Call.

"That’s scary to me," Call said, referring to the possibility of an arsonist. "Who would want to do that? Who would want to go down and start fires?"

Barton said investigators would like to talk to the people responsible for any of the fires, whether they were set intentionally or not.