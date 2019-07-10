MIDWAY — The first round of match play at the 121st annual Utah Men’s State Amateur went pretty much as expected with no big upsets in the 32 matches at the Soldier Hollow Golf Course.

Defending champion Preston Summerhays breezed past Patrick Horstmann 5 and 4, while medalist Colton Tanner had little trouble with former professional Greg Slack, winning seven of the last nine holes for a 6 and 5 victory. The 16-year-old Summerhays won in similar fashion, breaking away from an all-square match to win five of the final nine holes.

Other winners Wednesday included 2017 champion Kelton Hirsch, who defeated Noah Schone 4 and 2008 champion Dan Horner, who beat Kyle Tueller 1 up, 2016 finalist Aaron Smith, who defeated Denny Job 1 up and BYU commits Zach Jones and Cole Ponich, who each won first-round matches handily.

The largest margin of victory belonged to Tanner, former University of Utah golfer Steven Croft and current University of Utah golfer Mitchell Schow, who each won their matches 6 and 5 (6 up with 5 holes to play).

Fairways Media/Randy Dodson 15-year old Grace Summerhays' Cinderella story came to an end after coming up short in the Match Play round of 64 losing 4 and 2 to Brennan Coburn at Soldier Hollow.

Grace Summerhays, who celebrated her 15th birthday a day earlier and became the second female to advance to match play in the State Am, was beaten by Utah State golfer Brennan Coburn 4 and 2 after the two golfers had both finished medal play in a tie for 29th place at 146. Summerhays led early in the match, but Coburn squared the match at hole No. 6 and went ahead for good at No. 8.

In a mild upset, former BYU golfer Nick Becker knocked off 2013 champion Cole Ogden 1 up. Ogden had won his title on the same Solider Hollow course six years ago and recently regained his amateur status. Becker, a native of Boise who graduated from BYU in 2007, was 5 up through 10 holes, only to see Ogden fight back to win four holes and close within one after 16. Then the two halved the final two holes, giving Becker the victory.

Only one match went to extra holes as 2017 runnerup Braydon Swapp outlasted former semifinalist Clay Bingham in 19 holes.

Two rounds will be played on Thursday and the final eight will play two more rounds on Friday, leaving two golfers left for Saturday’s 36-hole final, which begins at 7:30 a.m.

First-round results

Colton Tanner def. Greg Slack 6 & 5

Ryan Brimley def. Kyler Dearden 2 & 1

Chase Lansford def. Michael Branca 1 up

Nick Becker def. Cole Ogden 1 up

Mitchell Schow def. Brett Garner 6 & 5

Alec Williams def. Jayce Frampton 2 & 1

Zane Brownrigg def. Brigham Gibbs 1 up

Thomas Young def. Andrew Cottle 1 up

Cooper Jones def. Colton Dallimore 3 & 2

Blake Murray def. Dylan Chugg 4 & 3

Kelton Hirsch def. Noah Schone 4 & 3

Steven Croft def. Triston Gardner 6 & 5

Aaron Smith def. Denny Job 1 up

Spencer Wallace def. Peyton Hastings 5 & 4

Christopher Cheney def. Paul Cannon 3 & 2

Spencer Dunaway def. Joshua Lansky 2 & 1

Preston Summerhays def. Patrick Horstmann 5 & 4

Boston Watts def. Ryan Seamons 5 & 4

John Owen def. Carl Jensen 3 & 2

Reed Nielsen def. Hunter Howe 3 & 2

Zach Jones def. Christopher Romney 6 & 4

Braydon Swapp def. Clay Bingham, 19 holes

Masen Ward def. Clark Jones 2 & 1

Jake Vincent def. Cole Wecker 1 up

Cole Ponich def. Tommy Johnson 4 & 3

Brennan Coburn def. Grace Summerhays 4 & 2

Elijah Turner def. Tanner Telford 4 & 2

Dan Horner def. Kyle Tueller 1 up

Cameron Tucker def. Kurt Owen 4 & 3

Derek Penman def. Joshua Pehrson 3 & 2

Nathan Ouimette def. Tanner Alder 2 up

John Reid def. Ryan Barber 1 up

Second round pairings Thursday

7:30 a.m. — Preston Summerhays vs. Watts

7:40 a.m. — Owen vs. Nielsen

7:50 a.m. — Zach Jones vs. Swapp

8:00 a.m. — Ward vs. Vincent

8:10 a.m. — Ponich vs. Coburn

8:20 a.m. — Turner vs. Horner

8:30 a.m. — Tucker vs. Penman

8:40 a.m. — Ouimette vs. Reid

8:50 a.m. — Tanner vs. Brimley

9:00 a.m. — Lansford vs. Becker

9:10 a.m. — Schow vs. Williams

9:20 a.m. — Brownrigg vs. Young

9:30 a.m. — Cooper Jones vs. Murray

9:40 a.m. — Hirsch vs. Croft

9:50 a.m. — Smith vs. Wallace

10:00 a.m. — Cheney vs. Dunaway