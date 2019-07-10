Shari Harris and her son, Liam, play on a new inclusive playground at East Riverfront Park in South Jordan on Wednesday after it was officially opened to the public. The playground, 11050 S. Riverfront Parkway, is designed to allow people of any age or ability to use the play equipment, including those in wheelchairs or who use walkers. Colby Hill, the city's parks director, said the South Jordan Rotary Club was instrumental in raising funds, which amounted to $25,000, from different organizations to help complete the project. Other donations include $15,000 from the George S. and Dolores Dore Eccles Foundation, $5,000 from Rocky Mountain Power, and $2,500 from Ivory Development.

