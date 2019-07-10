SALT LAKE CITY — A man shot twice now faces criminal charges after investigators determined the gunman acted in self-defense.

Nicolas Bravo, 22, of Cottonwood Heights, was charged Wednesday in 3rd District Court with aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony, and aggravated assault, a second-degree felony.

On May 18, Bravo went to the residence of a Midvale woman and started knocking on the door. The woman didn't want to answer, "but after approximately two hours" another man who was with the woman told her she should answer because "Bravo wasn't going away," according to charging documents.

As soon as the door was opened, Bravo pushed the woman out of the way and put the man in a chokehold after hitting him in the head, the charges state.

During the struggle, the man's gun, which was in a holster, fell out, according to the charges. The man has a concealed carry permit.

Bravo told the man he would kill him, according to the charges. Fearing that Bravo would get the gun and use it against him, the man was able to grab it first and shot Bravo's ankle while still being choked.

"But Bravo didn't let go of (the man's) neck," according to charging documents. "(The man) then fired an additional round into Bravo's thigh, at which point Bravo fell to the ground," the charges state.