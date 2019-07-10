The letters of Louis Borgenicht and Paul McClatchy display their dislike for President Trump under the guise of complaining about the patriotic Fourth of July celebration in Washington, D.C. and the horrible conditions at the border for illegal immigrants.

Mr. Borgenicht apparently did not even witness the Fourth of July celebration or President Trump's talk. Rather, he relies solely on the admittedly biased commentators. To the contrary, I actually watched the entire talk and was moved by the president's patriotic tone without a scintilla of political rhetoric. And, the cost of flyovers is no more than we witness during celebrations in the state of Utah.

On the immigration issue, Mr. McClatchy fails to mention the root cause of the conditions at the border: to wit, the Democrats' refusal for the past year to acknowledge the crisis at the border and their refusal to provide financial assistance to care for all the children and families. Moreover, he also fails to acknowledge that Democrats have actually thwarted any attempts to stem the flow of immigrants and instead seem to want inducements to bring more immigrants despite the horrendous risks they face.

Mike Jensen

Murray