SANDY — A 14-year-old boy has been charged with stabbing a rival gang member in the back while at a Sandy Walmart.

The boy is charged in 3rd District Juvenile Court with aggravated assault, a second-degree felony, and possession of a dangerous weapon by a minor, a class B misdemeanor.

On June 20, the teen was in Walmart, 9151 S. Quarry Bend Drive, when he spotted a rival gang member, a 16-year-old boy, police say. The 16-year-old "knew something would happen, but he didn't expect (the boy) to have a weapon," according to the charges.

When he saw the teen pull out a knife, the victim "turned around to run and was stabbed in the back," the charges state.

At least two other witnesses told police that the two boys had been throwing gang signs at each other, and had begun fighting when the victim saw the knife and started to run, charging documents state.

The 14-year-old ran off after the attack. But a school resource officer for Jordan High School, who assisted with the investigation, recognized the description of the boy as someone who was the victim of a previous fight at the school, according to a search warrant affidavit.

The boy who was stabbed was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

At least one witness at Walmart told police that the 14-year-old "runs with" the street gang Florencia 13, according to charging documents. At least seven members of that gang were charged earlier this year in connection with a shooting just outside Fashion Place mall.

If convicted in the Walmart stabbing, the teen faces enhanced penalties because the crime "was committed for the benefit of, at the direction of, or in association with any criminal street gang … or to gain recognition, acceptance, membership, or increased status with a criminal street gang," the charges state.