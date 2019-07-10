SALT LAKE CITY — The family involved in the Disneyland brawl that broke out in Toontown is denying that it ever happened, according to Fox 5 San Diego.

Context: A Disneyland brawl went viral over the weekend, which I wrote about for the Deseret News. A profanity-filled video of the fight shows men hitting men, men hitting women, and children watching them as the fight unfolds in Toontown outside of Goofy’s Playhouse.

The news: Anaheim Police Sgt. Daron Wyatt told Fox 5 San Diego that the family was “uncooperative” with police when they arrived on scene after the fight broke out.

At the time of the fight, there was no video, so police couldn’t make any arrests for the fight. However, now that a viral video of the fight is widely available on YouTube, police intend to continue an investigation, according to Fox 5 San Diego.

According to NBC News, the Anaheim Police Department said that everyone in the fight at the park is part of the same family.

In response to a tweet about the fight, the Anaheim Police Department said that the family denied being involved in a fight.

“There has to be an investigation. The parties involved all denied anything occurred and we were not there to witness it. The videos that were not available at the moment make things clear and the case has been presented to prosecutors,” the police department said.

Investigation: NBC News reports that the police said that they are "following up to see who did what and if there is the potential for filing criminal charges."

Disneyland said in a tweet that park officials could not offer any more information about the fight. However, the park said "the safety of our Cast and Guests remains our priority."