SALT LAKE CITY — A pair of Texas cops have decided to stand guard in case anyone wants to lick ice cream.

The Bellaire Police Officer’s Association tweeted out a now-viral photo of two police officers standing in an aisle of ice cream with the caption, “Ain’t nobody licking our Blue Bell!”

The two police officers are part of the Bellaire Police Department, which serves the area of Brenham, Texas.

Ain't nobody licking our Blue Bell! Blue Bell Ice Cream H-E-B#BPOA #Bellairepolice #bluebell #brenham #tx #texas #bellaire #HEB #officermuscles Posted by Bellaire Police Officer's Association on Saturday, July 6, 2019

Context: The photo appears to be a lighthearted take on security to protect ice cream for Blue Bell. Blue Bell announced earlier this week that it has installed more protections to avoid people licking the gallons and tubs of ice cream after people, who were intending to go viral, grabbed tubs of ice cream and licked them, according to CBS Austin.

"The safety of our ice cream is our highest priority, and we work hard to maintain the highest level of confidence of our customers. We view the tampering of our products very seriously. Our role is to work with the local retailers, and we encourage people to alert their local law enforcement if they are aware of someone tampering with any food item in the grocery store."

Driving the news: A number of people have been identified as the ice cream lickers. It originated in Lufkin, Texas, where a girl took a tub of ice cream out of the freezer at a grocery store, licked it, and then put it back, according to my report for the Deseret News.

A copycat popped up in Louisiana, where a man did the same thing and was charged with criminal mischief and unlawful posting of criminal activity for publicity, according to The New York Times.

A third copycat decided to take mouthwash off the shelf, sip from the bottle, and then put it back on the shelves, too, according to my report for the Deseret News.