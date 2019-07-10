SALT LAKE CITY — Thunderstorms and flash flooding hit New Orleans on Wednesday, causing widespread flooding on roads, according to The Associated Press.

The storm is associated with more troubling weather that’s near the Gulf of Mexico that could become a hurricane by the weekend, according to AP’s report.

“The entire coast of Louisiana is at play in this storm, and we’re talking about as much as 10 to 15 inches (25 to 38 centimeters) of rain over a 24-hour period that will start Friday. So that is a short time period for such intense rain,” Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said, according to AP.

The flood waters submerged cars and building, forcing some businesses to close, according to ABC News.

Officials have asked travelers and residents to stay off the roads for now.

"Even though the most persistent heavy rain looks to be moving out of New Orleans for now, heavy downpours will still be a threat to move through at times over the coming days as the budding tropical system moves by just off of the coast to the south," AccuWeather meteorologist Jake Sojda said.

Photos and videos from New Orleans, many of which were captured from around the French Quarter, show the heavy rains and flash floods that authorities worried about, according to Uproxx.

See them below.

Thunderstorms and flash flooding hit New Orleans, submerging cars and buildings, forcing some to close, as authorities rescued a driver and warned of possible tornadoes. Officials asked residents to stay off the roads until the end of the storm. https://t.co/whEE6cK009 pic.twitter.com/UtbjLa2b3g — ABC News (@ABC) July 10, 2019