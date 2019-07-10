Warning: Spoilers for "Strange Things" season three to follow.

SALT LAKE CITY — “Stranger Things” will have a different feel if it comes back for season four, according to showrunners Ross and Matt Duffer.

The creators told Entertainment Weekly in a new interview that they often plan seasons in advance and that they’re currently developing an idea for next season that would be much different than this year’s season.

“We don’t want to write ourselves in a corner so we try to have these early discussions with the writers just to make sure that we’re setting ourselves up to go in the right direction,” Ross Duffer told Entertainment Weekly. “We don’t know a lot, but we do know a lot of the big broad strokes. At the end of season 2, we knew about Billy. We knew that the Russians were going to come in. We didn’t know the mall and stuff, but again, we know these big broad strokes. That’s sort of where we are in season 4. We have the big broad strokes. It’s just now about filling in those lines in the details. We’re pretty excited about where it’s potentially going to go. Again, like we said, it’s going to feel very different than this season. But I think that’s the right thing to do and I think it’ll be exciting.”

Matt Duffer said season 4 would “open up a little bit” by “allowing portals into areas outside of Hawkins.”

On a similar note: “Stranger Things” executive producer Shawn Levy said that season three ends with some plot points that would be explored in a fourth season without a doubt, according to Collider.

“Certainly season 3 ends with several plot strands that are separate from each other,” Levy said. “And should there be a season 4, I think we’ll see them all explored.”

The other side: David Harbour, who plays Jim Hopper on “Stranger Things,” said recently that he doesn’t think his character survived the ending of “Stranger Things 3,”according to the Deseret News. At the end of the season, Hopper is seemingly killed after a machine built by the Russians explodes with Hopper right beside it.