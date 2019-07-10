SALT LAKE CITY — Most baby gender reveals end in warm feelings and joy. But occasionally, creativity gets the better of people and their reveals end in flames and traffic citations.

According to AV Club, a viral video on Twitter shows an ill-fated gender reveal captured in Norwell, Australia, in which a black Holden Commodore peels out down a rural road, emitting a massive cloud of blue smoke before bursting into flames.

Police have stepped in after a gender reveal ceremony took a turn for the worst.



The explosive finale was captured on video, with the daredevil driver slapped with a hefty fine: https://t.co/V7DkwMkN2l @njkelly9 #9News pic.twitter.com/voh5QeTRqy — Nine News Gold Coast (@9NewsGoldCoast) July 9, 2019

Nine News Gold Coast reports that the incident was captured via drone, which was later seized by the police. The driver, a 29-year old Queensland native, was charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, had his driver’s license revoked and was given a $1,000 fine.

But hey, it’s a boy!

This “exploding car” gender reveal follows last year’s “Sawmill Fire” gender reveal near Green Valley Arizona, according to Deseret News. Dennis Dickey, a U.S. Border Patrol agent, started a 47,000-acre wildfire after shooting a target filled with blue powder and Tannerite, an explosive substance — which you can see go up in flames on YouTube.

According to CBS, Dickey immediately reported himself to officials and pled guilty to a misdemeanor violation of U.S. Forest Service regulations. The Arizona U.S. Attorney’s Office announced via a statement that Dickey agreed to five years of probation and to pay $8,188,069 in restitution.

"It was a complete accident," Dickey told U.S. Magistrate Judge Leslie A. Bowman during a court appearance. "I feel absolutely horrible about it. It was probably one of the worst days of my life."