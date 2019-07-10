SALT LAKE CITY — Starbucks released its latest ridiculous frappuccino that’s perfect for that summertime mood.

The new Tie-Dye Frappuccino is a crème blended beverage that dropped in stores on Wednesday.

Frappuccinos are frozen drinks that normally blend ice, cream and coffee together. But Starbucks also sells a number of crème-based frappuccinos that don’t contain any coffee.

Description: “This deliciously fruity drink is vibrant with red, blue and yellow tie-dye swirls, topped with vanilla whipped cream, and dusted with red, blue and yellow powder. Just like the peak of summer, the Tie-Dye Frappuccino® blended beverage is available for only a few days,” according to Starbucks.

Caffeine: The drink contains 0 milligrams of caffeine. That said, the caffeine value is an approximate value. “Caffeine values can vary greatly based on the variety of the coffee and brewing equipment used,” according to Starbucks’ website.

Nutritional information: Here’s a breakdown of what you’re getting involved with when you sip this frappuccino, assuming you buy it with whole milk and add whipped cream, which is included with the standard version.

Calories: 280 (tall), 400 (grande), 500 (venti)

Total fat: 11g (tall), 15g (grande), 18g (venti)

Cholesterol 35mg (tall), 50mg (grande), 55mg (venti)

Sodium: 170mg (tall), 240mg (grande), 330mg (venti)

Total carbohydrate: 41g (tall), 60g (grande), 78g (venti)

Sugars: 39g (tall), 50g (grande), 75g (venti)

Protein: 4g (tall), 5g (grande), 7g (venti)

We’ve seen this before: If this sounds familiar, it should. Starbucks has released a number of crème-based frappuccinos over the last few years, including the infamous Unicorn Frappuccino, Crystal Ball Frappuccino and the Zombie Frappuccino, among others.

Review: So what does it taste like? Multiple mixed reviews have poured in, according to Fox News. This reporter has not had a chance to try it yet. But, apparently it tastes like banana.

If you order the tie dye Frappuccino when it launches, just know every barista working hates you. — sara (@besse_sara) July 8, 2019

Please don’t order the tie-dye frappuccino it’s gross and I don’t wanna make it. — Kierstyn Bennett (@BennettKierstyn) July 10, 2019

Fair warning the Tie-Dye Frappuccino at Starbucks is banana 🍌 flavored 🤢 — Bob Pickering (@nonewtaletotell) July 10, 2019