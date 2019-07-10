SALT LAKE CITY — A new poster for CBS All-Access’ “Star Trek: Picard” has been revealed by star Patrick Stewart — but there’s still no release date for the series.

Stewart, who is reprising his “Star Trek: The Next Generation” role in the upcoming series, released the poster on Twitter with a simple caption — “Picard.”

The poster itself shows an aged Jean-Luc Picard standing next to wine barrels overlooking a vineyard, lining up with a previous trailer that indicates the Enterprise commander left his post to go make wine. Sitting next to Picard is a dog with an iconic Starfleet emblem hanging from its collar.

IO9 notes that the emblem itself appears to be emblazoned with "No. 1,” referencing Starfleet terminology for a ship’s first officer as well as an ongoing tribute to Number One, a character who originally appeared in the original scratched “Star Trek” pilot.

Paramount "Star Trek: Generations" (1994) stars Patrick Stewart and William Shatner as Captains Picard and Kirk, respectively.

The poster also features an overcast, cloudy sky with what looks like a planet or some sort of glare formation hanging in the background. This could refer to one of two things; the image looks a little like a similar orb of light seen on the poster for “Star Trek: Generations,” which saw Picard working with William Shatner’s Captain Kirk.

Or, it could be a reference to the destruction of Romulus, which broke apart after a nearby star went supernova in J.J. Abrams’ 2009 “Star Trek” film.

I previously reported for Deseret News that the upcoming series will likely cover the fallout of Romulus’ destruction — Picard spent a good portion of time in “Star Trek: The Next Generation” attempting to broker peace with the Romulan Empire before they cloned him in “Star Trek: Nemesis.”

In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Alex Kurtzman — who co-wrote the “Star Trek” reboot and oversees development of the series — said “Picard” will pick up after the “dissolution of the Romulan Empire.”

If that’s still the case, the show could explore Picard’s decision to leave Starfleet — which Gizmodo notes might have followed a failed attempt to save survivors from Romulus. Particularly, a statement Kurtzman made to the Los Angeles Times seems to indicate a tragedy has befallen Picard since audiences last saw him.

“What happens when circumstances have conspired to not give him the happiest of endings?” Kurtzman said. “He’s going to have to go through deep valleys to get back to the light.”

If the series does explore Picard's redemption for failing to save Romulus — like how the 2009 "Trek" saw Spock (Leonard Nimoy) seeking his own — it would make "Picard" the first canon "Star Trek" story to explore the fallout of planetwide destruction.

Despite the new poster, “Star Trek: Picard” still has a nebulous release date of “coming soon.”