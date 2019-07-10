SALT LAKE CITY — “The Lion King” is apparently a … roaring … success for early reviewers.Comment on this story
Multiple reviewers shared their immediate thoughts about “The Lion King” on Twitter on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, and most of the reviews seem positive.
Many of the comments center around how well the visual elements work, the film’s soundtrack and score and, yes, Queen Bey herself, Beyoncé.
Many of the reviews suggested the film hits hard on nostalgia. Instead of being a fresh take on the story, most of the scenes are retellings of the original animated film.