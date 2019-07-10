SALT LAKE CITY — “The Lion King” is apparently a … roaring … success for early reviewers.

Multiple reviewers shared their immediate thoughts about “The Lion King” on Twitter on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, and most of the reviews seem positive.

Many of the comments center around how well the visual elements work, the film’s soundtrack and score and, yes, Queen Bey herself, Beyoncé.

Many of the reviews suggested the film hits hard on nostalgia. Instead of being a fresh take on the story, most of the scenes are retellings of the original animated film.

See many of the reviews below.

Been lucky to have attended a number of world premieres but not sure I've ever heard as much clapping during a movie as I did tonight at #TheLionKing . Was like being at a rock concert. Movie is going to make so much money. pic.twitter.com/rnU4qf92mt — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) July 10, 2019

A few other things on #TheLionKing

The visual effects/animation in the film is INCREDIBLE.

For the first time in maybe my entire life as the movie started I got really emotional. Just hearing the music wrecked me.

While it's a story you know, it's soooooo well done. pic.twitter.com/1Vr9pe8vf4 — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) July 10, 2019

Oh man #TheLionKing delivers. It’s a visual masterpiece that will leave you smiling and crying the whole time. It’s a true testament to the lasting effect Disney movies have on all generations. Timon and Pumbaa steal the show. And BEYONCE!!! #LionKing — Beatrice Verhoeven (@bverhoev) July 10, 2019

Holy smokes, I really loved THE LION KING. I think (I think) it’s the most beautiful effects movie I’ve seen. Like next level, the game has changed kind of thing. (For the record I’m agnostic on the original movie and have zero nostalgia for it. Anyway, this movie hooked me.) — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) July 10, 2019

Nostalgia hits HARD with #TheLionKing. It’s wonderful to see the story again on the big screen presented in a different way. The cast is amazing and to hear James Earl Jones as Mufasa again put a huge smile on my face. Oh yea, that stampede scene still gets me 😭 pic.twitter.com/99pZaHNdGY — Wendy Lee Szany (@WendyLeeSzany) July 10, 2019

#TheLionKing is exactly as advertised: a beat-for-beat remake of the original. Impressive animation and some ace casting choices (Beyoncé is a spirited Nala, John Oliver is an ideal Zazu) plus that music is still 👍👍 - but it’s more nostalgic rehash than fresh reimagining — Angie J. Han (@ajhan) July 10, 2019

Just finished #TheLionKing! I absolutely loved every second of it. The VFX on the animals were incredibly detailed and the music was on another level. This might be my favorite Disney live action adaption this far! pic.twitter.com/1CExxs6kAB — Dorian Parks (@DorianParksnRec) July 10, 2019

The Lion King... was more than anything i ever could’ve wanted. It was BEAUTIFULLY animated, paid the highest of honors to the original, and was packed with modern humor.



Seriously. See #TheLionKing. Please. It’s a piece of art. — Mica Burton (@MicaBurton) July 10, 2019

But there are some criticisms of the new film, too.

I just got out of #TheLionKing and really dug it. My fear was realistic animals wouldn’t have the charisma of the cartoon, but they’re very good. Timon and Pumba steal the show. Some of the song/choreo arrangements don’t work as well as the original but still a really fun flick. pic.twitter.com/mOrODQ0vHI — Chris E. Hayner (@ChrisHayner) July 10, 2019

That being said, #TheLionKing does illustrate the limitations of projecting human emotions onto photorealistic animals that can't convey human expression. More in my review when the embargo lifts! — Alisha Grauso (@AlishaGrauso) July 10, 2019

#TheLionKing is a landmark *visual* experience. I’ve never seen anything like it, and I think it’s going to change how we look at movies forever.



As an *emotional* experience, though…I’ll put it this way: It turns out lions can’t really emote. — Adam B. Vary (@adambvary) July 10, 2019