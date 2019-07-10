SALT LAKE CITY — “The Masked Singer” has revealed the costumes for its second season.

In multiple views, which we’ve shared below, “The Masked Singer” revealed the costumes you can expect to see when the show debuts on Sept. 25.

The costumes include:

Egg

Leopard

Flamingo

Skeleton

Fox

Eagle

Context: These only represent six of the 16 different contestants slated to participate in season 2, according to TheWrap.

Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger will return as judges for the next season. “The Masked Singer” host Nick Cannon will return as well.

Read more: Details for the upcoming season have already been released.