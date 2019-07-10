1 of 3
SALT LAKE CITY — “The Masked Singer” has revealed the costumes for its second season.
In multiple views, which we’ve shared below, “The Masked Singer” revealed the costumes you can expect to see when the show debuts on Sept. 25.
The costumes include:
- Egg
- Leopard
- Flamingo
- Skeleton
- Fox
- Eagle
These only represent six of the 16 different contestants slated to participate in season 2, according to TheWrap.
Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger will return as judges for the next season. “The Masked Singer” host Nick Cannon will return as well.
- 'The Masked Singer' renewed for season 2. Here's what to expect