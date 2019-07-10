OGDEN — One person was killed in a head-on crash between a pickup truck and a car in Ogden on Wednesday.

Just after 11 a.m., a 47-year-old man was driving a pickup south in the 1200 block of Washington Boulevard when it crossed over into oncoming traffic and hit a car headed north driven by an 18-year-old woman, according to a statement from Ogden police.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, police said. His name was not immediately released. A 10-year-old boy who was also in the truck suffered minor injuries. The woman was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, according to police.

