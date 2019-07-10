SALT LAKE CITY — Gov. Gary Herbert called a news conference Wednesday to issue a call for "civility" and "unity" a day after inland port protesters stormed the Chamber of Commerce Building and clashed with police.

"I condemn it in the strongest of terms," Herbert said of the protest, calling for inland port protesters and elected officials alike to "deal with these issues in a civil and respectful manner."

Herbert joined Utah Department of Public Safety Commissioner Jess Anderson and Derek Miller, Salt Lake Chamber president and CEO and chairman of the Utah Inland Port Authority board, to issue his call.

"I'm here to say we need to stop it now. We need to nip it in the bud," Herbert said, adding that violent protesting is not "American."

Herbert said Tuesday's protest was unlike anything he's ever seen in Utah.

"We have not had people go into a private building, uninvited, and cause the kinds of problems and destruction that took place in the Chamber of Commerce Building," the governor said. "That's an escalation I have not seen before."

Asked about videos circulating of police officers punching protesters, Anderson said any inappropriate use of police force will likely be investigated.

"We all can improve," Herbert said. "The call for civility is for all of us. And the call to condemn violence is for all of us, also."

Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski and Police Chief Mike Brown were expected to join Herbert, but they chose not to attend the governor's news conference. He told reporters to ask them why.

Steve Griffin, Deseret News Salt Lake police and Utah Highway Patrol troopers force protesters out of the Chamber of Commerce Building at 175 E. 400 South in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. The protest over the Utah Inland Port began at the City-County Building and moved to the Chamber of Commerce Building where the port authority meets.

The mayor, who is currently embroiled in a lawsuit with state leaders over the Utah Inland Port Authority, and the police chief held their own press conference at the Capitol a floor below Herbert. Biskupski would not elaborate on her decision not to stand alongside the governor, other than to say there was a "bait and switch" and that Herbert discussed many things that have "nothing to do" with the protest.

Herbert also discussed Biskupski's lawsuit against the state over the Utah Inland Port Authority and disagreements he and the mayor have had over the state's role in creating the port.

Biskupski said she'd only comment on Tuesday's protest, which she said "disappointed" her when it "devolved into violence."

"Violence … will only deepen the divide between us and shut the door on advancing us as a community and our concerns," the mayor said. "We are diminished when we use force as a sword."

Brown pledged that Salt Lake police will further investigate officers' use of force and acts of violence and will press further charges if their investigation calls for it.

"Look, if you come to Salt Lake City and your intent is to conduct yourselves in a (violent manner), we will stop that behavior, and we will hold you accountable," Brown said.

The media notice for Wednesday's news conference was issued by the governor's office 30 minutes prior to the gathering at the Capitol, where Utah Highway Patrol troopers maintained tight security around the Capitol's Gold Room, allowing only Capitol credentialed members of the media to enter.

Earlier Wednesday, Biskupski issued a statement after she said she was "fully briefed" by the police chief about the protest, condemning all acts of violence.

"As mayor, I support the right of all citizens to peaceably assemble and protest the actions of government. It is a fundamental cornerstone of our democracy to do so," Biskupski said. "I do not, however, condone violence of any kind, no matter the situation."

Police reported only minor bumps and bruises following Tuesday's chaos, where both police and protesters clashed, at times shoving or throwing punches.

"The injuries sustained were a tragic result of this protest, but I want to thank the Salt Lake City police and all of our first responders for their handling of the situation and working to keep everyone involved as safe as possible," Biskupski said.

The Utah House Democratic Caucus also issued a statement Wednesday, calling for protests to "always be peaceful and nonviolent," but put the onus on both police and protesters to not escalate to violence.

"It is never acceptable for protesters to attack anyone, destroy property, or create mayhem, nor for law enforcement to use inappropriate force," the House Democratic Caucus' statement said. "It is incumbent on police and protesters not to escalate tensions into what we saw yesterday. We applaud Utah's highly engaged citizenry who care about good public process and policy. We all want a safe place to exercise free speech.”