SALT LAKE CITY — You know the “nodding meme guy” GIF? You know, the one of the guy — who sports a thick, bushy beard and golden locks of hair draped over his head — staring at the camera for a while before nodding approvingly?

Well, Twitter Moments just unveiled that the man in the video isn’t Zach Galifianakis as many, including this reporter, believed it to be.

Instead, it’s actually the Utah legend himself, Robert Redford.

The man featured in the famous “nod of approval” meme? It’s Robert Redford. https://t.co/wbvbYb1hLk — Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) July 9, 2019

The discovery had much of Twitter shook.

I feel like an idiot. I’ve always thought it was Zach Galifianakis. — Austin (@TipsTricksRus) July 9, 2019

No way is that Robert Redford. — hrl (@firsttakes) July 9, 2019

The Sundance Film Festival even weighed in:

That's our man! But we love you too, Zach Galifianakis. pic.twitter.com/RN9fpFabmt — SundanceFilmFestival (@sundancefest) July 9, 2019

But apparently, others knew about this from the start, identifying it as a scene from Robert Redford’s film “Jeremiah Johnson.”

If you haven't seen Jeremiah Johnson, you haven't really seen cinema. — Jeremy Rexan ☯️🦂 (@DragonRex2) July 9, 2019

yea, we know that-it's from his movie, "Jeramiah Johnson"-but I guess it's a generational thing... — Gerald Slaby (@GerrybombS) July 10, 2019

Uh . . . . Duh. — jeff scheiner (@joschein) July 9, 2019