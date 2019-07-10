Screenshot, Twitter
Twitter Moments just unveiled that the man in the video isn’t Zach Galifianakis, as many, including this reporter, believed it to be. The photo is identified as a scene from Robert Redford’s film “Jeremiah Johnson.”
SALT LAKE CITY — You know the “nodding meme guy” GIF? You know, the one of the guy — who sports a thick, bushy beard and golden locks of hair draped over his head — staring at the camera for a while before nodding approvingly?
Well, Twitter Moments just unveiled that the man in the video isn’t Zach Galifianakis as many, including this reporter, believed it to be.
Instead, it’s actually the Utah legend himself, Robert Redford.
The discovery had much of Twitter shook.
The Sundance Film Festival even weighed in:
But apparently, others knew about this from the start, identifying it as a scene from Robert Redford’s film “Jeremiah Johnson.”