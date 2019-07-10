SALT LAKE CITY — A Delta Air Lines flight had to make an emergency landing in North Carolina after what appears to be metal was seen bouncing around inside one of the engines.

WMAR reporter Eddie Kadhim tweeted out a video from a passenger on the Delta flight that showed the engine starting to have issues. The flight was traveling from Atlanta to Baltimore when the engine first experienced problems. All the passengers made it to Baltimore after the flight made its emergency landing.

FRIGHTENING FLIGHT: About an hour into a flight from #Atlanta to #Baltimore the plane started having engine issues. The @Delta pilot and crew were able to make an emergency landing in #Raleigh. All passengers were able to board flight and make it to Baltimore tonight. @WMAR2News pic.twitter.com/Akys1IQrXD — Eddie Kadhim (@EddieKadhimWMAR) July 9, 2019

Passengers were told they were making the emergency landing about an hour into the flight, according to WMAR. The passengers said they texted their loved ones and said prayers, believing the flight’s issues could have led to their death.

"I just pulled out my phone and I knew I didn't have service but I just texted my mom ... I love you," passenger Tyler Kreuger told WMAR.

Response: Delta said it replaced the aircraft’s engines after the flight landed. The airplane itself is expected to return to full service on Wednesday, according to CNN.