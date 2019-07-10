SALT LAKE CITY — Houston will host the third Democratic debate on ABC.

The Houston debate will take place on Sept. 12 and 13 and will be sponsored by ABC News and Spanish-language network Univision.

ABC Newsand the Democratic National Committee formally announced the debate on Tuesday.

“As the nation’s most diverse city, Houston is the perfect place for the Democratic Party’s third debate,” Tom Perez, the DNC chairman, said in a statement.

The New York Times first reported the announcement on Tuesday afternoon.

Flashback: The DNC previously held a debate in Texas back in February 2008 between Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. The two debated in Austin, Texas, for a CNN debate, according to The New York Times.

Next up: The Democratic Party will host its next debate on July 30 and 31 in Detroit, which I wrote about for the Deseret News. The debate will be hosted by CNN.

CNN announced that it will also host a live draw to determine the lineup of nearly 20 presidential candidates for the two different nights, which I wrote about for the Deseret News.