SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah man told members of Congress on Wednesday that he and his two sons wouldn't be alive without affordable health care coverage.

"I felt guilty that he may have inherited a kidney condition from me, but I chose to have that child and when I made that decision, the Affordable Care Act was in place," Paul Gibbs, of West Valley City, told members of the Government Oversight and Reform Committee in Washington.

The committee convened Wednesday to discuss recent action in a federal appeals court in New Orleans where the constitutionality of the Affordable Care Act is again in question, as well as a statement from the Trump administration that it will "not defend any portion of the Affordable Care Act in court."

"If the Trump administration position prevails and the entire Affordable Care Act is struck down, there will be catastrophic implications," said committee Chairman Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Maryland. He said the health care law gave all Americans the right to accessible, affordable health care coverage.

J. Scott Applewhite, Associated Press FILE - In this April 2, 2019, file photo, House Oversight and Reform Committee Chair Elijah Cummings, D-Md., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. Cummings says the White House is now in “open defiance” of his panel after lawyers advised a former official to resist a subpoena related to the committee’s investigation of White House security clearances.

Committee members agreed that the Affordable Care Act has problems, yet consensus cannot be reached to repair or repeal it.

Gibbs, who was born with a chronic kidney condition, said he ultimately met narrow qualifications for Medicaid and Medicare coverage, which covered a $79,000 kidney transplant surgery he needed 10 years ago to stay alive.

He still requires costly medications to remain healthy, as well as a specialized catheter to empty his bladder five or six times a day.

"It's an expensive prospect just to urinate," said Gibbs, who was one of four patient advocates who spoke to lawmakers at Wednesday's hearing. He pleaded with them to preserve the protections he enjoys under the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act.

Gibbs said his son, Peter, who is 5 months old, "could be shut out for life … just for being born with a bad kidney."

"We are guaranteed inalienable rights of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Life comes first," he said. "Without those protections, there can be no pursuit of happiness."

More than 194,000 Utahns are covered through the individual marketplace created by the Affordable Care Act and another 30,000 have gained coverage through Utah's partial Medicaid expansion program, according to the Utah Health Policy Project, an advocacy group for Utah's uninsured.

If the appeals case, Texas v. U.S., is successful, and the health care law is deemed unconstitutional as a whole, an estimated 102,000 Utahns could be without health insurance, a FamiliesUSA report states. They would be among approximately 50 percent of Americans impacted by the new potential ruling, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

"This is an issue that's both very important and incredibly personal to me and my family," Gibbs, a board member at the Utah Health Policy Project, said, adding that he is honored to be able to represent Utah patients in his advocacy.

Protections of the Affordable Care Act include not only access to health care for all who can afford it, but caps on lifetime and annual spending, as well as coverage for pre-existing conditions, maternity care and other preventive services.

Cummings said the law allowed states an opportunity to expand Medicaid if they choose, which, has since granted 17 million Americans coverage. He said "voting for the Affordable Care Act was the most important vote of my career."

Ranking member Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, said the four-hour hearing was a waste of time, as it didn't lead to bipartisan solutions for health care reform. He said Cummings and others were "trying to manufacture a controversy" in "another attack on President Trump."

"The country deserves something better," Jordan said.

Manuel Balce Ceneta, Associated Press FILE - In this July 12, 2018, file photo, Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio attends a joint hearing on, "oversight of FBI and Department of Justice actions surrounding the 2016 election" on Capitol Hill in Washington. Frustration and finger-pointing spilled over at a private meeting of House Republicans late Tuesday, Nov. 13, as lawmakers sorted through an election that cost the majority and began considering new leaders. The speaker’s gavel now out of reach, Republican Kevin McCarthy, an ally of President Donald Trump, is poised to be minority leader. But he faces a challenge from Jordan of the conservative Freedom Caucus. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

Other Republican congressmen followed suit, bringing up the rising costs of health care since the Affordable Care Act was implemented, as well as other problems with the law.

"I'm not opposed to the Affordable Care Act because it was President Obama's crowning jewel. I'm opposed to the Affordable Care Act because it is a massive failure," said Rep. Clay Higgins, R-Louisiana.

Instead of talking about the costs and problems with the system, Cummings said Congress "should be talking about ensuring all Americans have access to health care."

He thanked Gibbs and the others for sharing their personal stories "to make somebody else's life better." Cummings also encouraged all Americans to have more empathy, to make sure everyone is taken care of.

"I believe we can help all of us if we have the will," the chairman said. "It can be an effective system that will work for all Americans."