SALT LAKE CITY — After months of rumors and leaks, Nintendo has announced the Nintendo Switch Lite, a handheld system that plays most existing Switch games — with a few tradeoffs.

According to a press release from Nintendo, the new handheld system costs $199 and will hit stores on Sept. 20. The system launches in three colors — yellow, gray and turquoise — and will support any Switch game compatible in handheld mode.

A six-minute video from Nintendo announcing the handheld system can be seen on YouTube.

The Switch Lite is also slightly smaller than the existing Nintendo Switch and features a 5.5-in. touch screen versus the existing system’s 6.2-in. version, according to an official comparison chart.

The Switch Lite also has integrated controls with a traditional D-pad, which means Joy-cons cannot be physically attached or removed to the handheld. The system also drops support for outputting games to a TV using a Nintendo Switch dock.

“It has no kickstand and, as a dedicated handheld gaming device, does not support video output to a TV. Therefore, it does not come with a dock or HDMI cable,” the release reads.

However, Time notes the handheld will still support tabletop play with wireless Joy-cons for games like “1, 2 Switch!” and “Super Mario Party.” Nintendo of America President Doug Bowser says that the new handheld isn’t seen as a replacement for the Nintendo Switch — instead, it’s a way to drum up new business.

“Our developers will be very focused on the Nintendo Switch flagship device, and building games that utilize the capability of that machine,” he said. “But we really want (developers) to focus on making sure that there are great gaming experiences on both platforms.”

There are a few points worth noting with the handheld system it ditches the Joy-con’s HD Rumble feature — which is really more of a cool perk — as well as some motion controls, according to the Verge.

The latter is much more of an issue, since elements of some games, like catching Pokemon in “Pokemon: Let’s Go!” or motion-activated moves in “Super Mario Odyssey” will be impossible without a separate Joy-con controller.

The Verge also notes that some elements remain the same compared to the flagship Switch — the handheld version still features a 720p touch screen and accessories like the Switch Pro Controller are all still compatible.

Nintendo also confirmed a Pokemon-themed special edition Switch Lite will be available in North America on Nov. 8 for $199, about a week before “Pokemon Sword” and “Shield” goes on sale.

This version of the handheld will feature a cyan, magenta and gray color scheme along with illustrations of Zacian and Zamazenta, the two new Legendary Pokemon from the upcoming game. A copy of “Sword” or “Shield” will be sold separately from the handheld.