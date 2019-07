UPDATE: Deseret News reporter Pat Reavy is reporting that the man accused of kidnapping and killing University of Utah student MacKenzie Lueck was formally charged Wednesday:

BREAKING: Ayoola Ajayi formally charged with aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping, desecration of a human body and obstruction of justice in death of MacKenzie Lueck. — DNews Crime Team (@DNewsCrimeTeam) July 10, 2019

Watch the conference live here:

READ MORE: A timeline of what we know about the Utah student's disappearance

This report will be updated.