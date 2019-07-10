Screenshot, Instagram
Brie Larson wears Jedi robes in a "Star Wars"-themed photo posted to Instagram.
SALT LAKE CITY — Brie Larson might be Captain Marvel, but she’s also a massive “Star Wars” fan, and a new social media post shows how the actress might look in a galaxy far, far away.

Larson posted a photo of herself on Instagram on July 8 in Jedi robes with a lightsaber while standing in a tunnel that looks straight out of the Death Star. Larson also captioned the image “The category is: JEDI REALNESS.”

View this post on Instagram

The category is: JEDI REALNESS.

A post shared by Brie (@brielarson) on

Comicbook.com notes the photo was likely taken at the grand opening of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, which Larson attended back in May. An earlier Instagram post — also captioned with “Jedi realness” — shows the actress wearing the same robes.

Additionally, in June Ashley Eckstein — the voice actress behind Ahsoka Tano in “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” — posted a photo on Instagram of herself meeting Larson in Oga’s Cantina at Galaxy’s Edge.

View this post on Instagram

You never know who you’re going to run into at Oga’s Cantina... As I walked into the Cantina at Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge, I looked to my right and there was @brielarson I’ve long followed Brie and I greatly admire and respect how she has taken on the role and responsibility of being Captain Marvel. She lives the part both on and off the screen. I’ve long thought about what I would say to her if I ever crossed paths and right there in Batuu, I had my chance. Nervously I walked up and introduced myself and let me tell you, I did not kick things off well. I fumbled over my words and I barely formed a sentence. As a fellow actress, woman in business and advocate for women and girls, I wanted to thank her for everything she’s doing. She was so kind and gracious, even as I completely geeked out and probably made no sense. I told her that I was the voice of a Star Wars character and it was cool to see that she was clearly a big Star Wars fan! Although our Universes would never collide, I’ll continue to dream of the fan fiction in my head where Ahsoka Tano and Captain Marvel team up to save the Universe. Although, a bit embarrassing, thank you to my friend for capturing this moment and thank you Brie for being our real life Captain Marvel. #captainmarvel #starwars #galaxysedge #disneyland #disneyparks #marvel #higherfurtherfaster

A post shared by Ashley Eckstein (@ashleyeckstein) on

“I’ve long followed Brie and I greatly admire and respect how she has taken on the role and responsibility of being Captain Marvel. She lives the part both on and off the screen,” Eckstein wrote.

Larson’s love for “Star Wars” is fairly well documented at this point. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actress said she geeked out on the set of “Captain Marvel” when co-star Samuel L. Jackson brought his lightsaber to work.

"I got to hold his lightsaber! He brought it to me on set on May the 4th, and I cried. It was so cool. I wanna be a Jedi," Larson said.

Jackson, of course, portrayed Jedi Master Mace Windu in the “Star Wars” prequels starting with “The Phantom Menace.” As I've reported for Deseret News, Jackson is campaigning for Windu to return in a future “Star Wars” project despite his death.

So what other film projects would Larson like to be a part of? According to GameSpot, the actress said in 2018 on Twitter she’d like to play Samus Aran in a movie based on Nintendo’s classic Metroid series.

