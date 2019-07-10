SALT LAKE CITY — Brie Larson might be Captain Marvel, but she’s also a massive “Star Wars” fan, and a new social media post shows how the actress might look in a galaxy far, far away.

Larson posted a photo of herself on Instagram on July 8 in Jedi robes with a lightsaber while standing in a tunnel that looks straight out of the Death Star. Larson also captioned the image “The category is: JEDI REALNESS.”

Comicbook.com notes the photo was likely taken at the grand opening of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, which Larson attended back in May. An earlier Instagram post — also captioned with “Jedi realness” — shows the actress wearing the same robes.

Additionally, in June Ashley Eckstein — the voice actress behind Ahsoka Tano in “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” — posted a photo on Instagram of herself meeting Larson in Oga’s Cantina at Galaxy’s Edge.

“I’ve long followed Brie and I greatly admire and respect how she has taken on the role and responsibility of being Captain Marvel. She lives the part both on and off the screen,” Eckstein wrote.

Larson’s love for “Star Wars” is fairly well documented at this point. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actress said she geeked out on the set of “Captain Marvel” when co-star Samuel L. Jackson brought his lightsaber to work.

"I got to hold his lightsaber! He brought it to me on set on May the 4th, and I cried. It was so cool. I wanna be a Jedi," Larson said.

Jackson, of course, portrayed Jedi Master Mace Windu in the “Star Wars” prequels starting with “The Phantom Menace.” As I've reported for Deseret News, Jackson is campaigning for Windu to return in a future “Star Wars” project despite his death.

So what other film projects would Larson like to be a part of? According to GameSpot, the actress said in 2018 on Twitter she’d like to play Samus Aran in a movie based on Nintendo’s classic Metroid series.