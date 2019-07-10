SALT LAKE CITY — Bojan Bogdanovic, who signed with the the Utah Jazz in free agency, is sure to be a key piece for the new-look Jazz. The Croatia native, who averaged 18 points per game last season on nearly 50% shooting, sat down with Aaron Falk of utahjazz.com at the Jazz practice facility. Here are a few highlights from the interview.

📹| “I love to play, I love to compete—no matter if it’s practice or a game.”



Get to know more about Bojan in this sit-down with @aaronfalk ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/zZ63erBH8U — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) July 8, 2019

On what drew him to the Jazz:

"Just seeing that the Jazz are a real contender every single year. Last year, we had 50 wins in the West. Seeing all these free agents coming to our side and our way, it's making me really, really excited. I cannot wait to start preseason and the first regular season game."

On how he fits in with the team:

"We're going to be deep. They're like 10-12 players that can show up every single night. I mentioned that I played a lot of pick-and-roll in Indiana last season. Here, we have a lot of great pick-and-roll guys, a lot of players that can do a lot of damage with the ball, so I will try and fit in in Coach's system as soon as I can."

Other links ...

2019 Men’s College Lacrosse Year In Review: Utah Utes

Tony Bradley hits a 3-pointer in Summer League

And finally ...

Donovan Mitchell is in China promoting his new Adidas shoe, and he's drawing big crowds and making kids' days.