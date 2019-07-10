SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for July 10.
Our morning lineup:
- Most states protect seniors in debt from losing their possessions. Why doesn't Utah?
- Protests over Utah Inland Port escalate to violence as groups storm building
- Utah leaders react to the uncertain fate of the Affordable Care Act
- New addition Bojan Bogdanovic pegs Utah Jazz as one of NBA’s ‘deepest rosters’ for next season
- Video: How 'Napoleon Dynamite' became Hollywood's template for Middle America
- Mia Love now promising quick decision on another run for Utah congressional seat
A look at our sports coverage:
- Reports: Jimmer Fredette to sign with Greece team Panathinaikos BC
- Brad Rock: This is who the Jazz should copy if they really want to meet soaring expectations
- International Royals reflect on bittersweet World Cup experience
- Weber State football legendTrevyn Smith dies
A look at our most popular:
- Serious brawl breaks out at Disneyland. Here's what happened after the viral video
- People are licking Blue Bell ice cream so they can go viral. Police have had enough.
- Why this Utah McDonald's tycoon sold off all but 5 of his franchises
- ESPN’s Football Power Index has Utes favored in 10 games this year, BYU in 8 and USU in 5
- Rock On: The mystery that is Jimmer Fredette
News from the U.S. and world:
- US to enlist military allies in Gulf and Yemen waters (BBC News)
- Trump defends Acosta but will look into Epstein plea deal(Jill Colvin and Alan Fram, Associated Press)
- Judge blocks DOJ motion to withdraw legal team on census case (Alexander Mallin, ABC News)
- France sends top diplomat to Iran as Europe urges uranium enrichment cutback (Fox News)
- Migrant flow across U.S.-Mexico border falls for first time this year(John Burnett and Joel Rose, NPR)