PAYSON — The family of a woman killed in a shooting in Payson Canyon on Friday night are remembering her as a fiercely devoted mother to her daughter.

Officials with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office said Nakylee Marvin, 24, was camping at the Maple Bench Campground with Ethan Timoko, 27, another man and two young girls.

Authorities said Marvin and Timoko, her ex-boyfriend and the father of Marvin’s 5-year-old daughter, Aveah, had been arguing during the trip.

After some time, Timoko, who was seated in a vehicle while talking to Marvin, who was outside the vehicle, used a handgun to shoot himself in the head. The round from the gunshot left the vehicle and struck Marvin in the neck.

The gunshot appeared to immediately kill Timoko, while Marvin was critically injured, authorities said. Emergency medical teams from Payson Fire and Rescue and AirMed medical helicopter responded, but they were unable to revive her.

The news was heartbreaking to Marvin’s family, who are still in shock over what happened.

“I keep finding myself thinking that it’s not real,” said Jacob Marvin, her father.

“I keep hoping the alarm will go off and we can all wake up,” said Sharon Marvin, Nakylee Marvin’s grandmother.

Her family described Marvin as fun, smart, independent and fiercely devoted to Aveah.

“She was an amazing mom,” Sharon Marvin. “She adored that baby.”

“She was like a mama bear to Aveah,” said Curtis Marvin, Nakylee Marvin’s grandfather.

As they make arrangements for her funeral and start figuring out what’s next for Aveah, Nakylee Marvin’s father is both sad — and angry.

“I want to say he killed my daughter, because he did,” said Jacob Marvin. “Whether it was intentional or not, I don’t think any of us truly know.”

Nakylee Marvin’s family hope they’ll heal eventually, but life will be far from easy without her, they say.

“Our faith is going to help us get through this,” Curtis Marvin said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Nakylee Marvin’s family with funeral expenses.