SALT LAKE CITY — Jimmer Fredette is taking his game back overseas.

Reports say Fredette will be heading to Greece this time around, agreeing to a two-year contract with Panathinaikos B.C. of the EuroLeague, according to Nikos Varlas of Eurohoops.net.

Breaking: Sources tell @Eurohoopsnet that Panathinaikos has reached a deal in principle with Jimmer Fredette for a two year contract. Greens are bringing the American scorer in Europe for first time throughout his career — Varlas Nikos (@nikosvarlas) July 9, 2019

The news was also confirmed by Greek basketball reporter George Zakkas.

The move for Fredette comes after another stint in the NBA. At the end of the 2018-19, the former BYU star played for the Phoenix Suns for six games, averaging 3.7 points on 27.6% shooting, 1.3 assists, 1.2 rebounds and 0.5 steals while averaging 10.8 minutes per game.

Following his time with the Suns, Fredette accepted a summer league spot with the Golden State Warriors. Fredette played two games for the Warriors in the California Classic Summer League in Sacramento before leaving. Fredette scored 14 points in the Warriors' first game against the Sacramento Kings, then scored 5 points in his last game in Summer League against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Fredette has found success playing overseas, becoming a star in China while playing for the Shanghai Sharks. Over his three seasons in China, the former Naismith Award winner averaged 36.82 points, 5.0 assists and 6.9 rebounds per game while shooting 46.6% from the field and 40.9% from 3-point range.